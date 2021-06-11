Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will soon visit Azerbaijan, where he will watch the Euro-2020 football match. After Baku, Erdogan will visit Nagorno Karabakh and the town of Shushi occupied by the Azerbaijani forces during the 44-day war.

June 11, 2021, 17:23 Turkey, Azerbaijan to sign important agreement, Erdogan says

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We will first visit Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district, and from there, together with my brother Ilham Aliyev, we will go to Shushi,” Erdogan said, Panorama.am informs.

The Turkish leader noted that he and President Ilham Aliyev will sign a comprehensive agreement there. “This will be one of the most comprehensive agreements between the two countries,” Erdogan added.