The key to unblocking the region is to unblock Armenia – Russian deputy PM

Substantive talk over the unblocking of the region is underway within the Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group. The key to solving this issue is the unblocking of Armenia which, in fact, is a blockaded country since it has gained its independence, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said in an interview to the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “In case of presence of a good will, the transportation communication will open in the South Caucasus, the trade will start to develop, the economies of the two countries will get a new impulse for development and the people’s life will improve. It’s important that such good will exists”, Overchuk said.

According to him, from the very beginning the sides have agreed that they are choosing an approach based on common sense which allowed to start discussing all possible railway and automobile routes between the two countries.
“The possibilities of transportation communication between Azerbaijan’s western regions and the Nakhijevan Autonomous Republic via the territory of Armenia are being considered. At the same time issues connected with the launch of a travel from Armenia to Russia via the territory of Azerbaijan or from Armenia and Russia to Iran via the territory of Nakhijevan are being solved. Moreover, Armenia can get an opportunity to use the Azerbaijani ports in the Caspian Sea for the transfer of cargo to the countries of Central Asia or from these countries to Armenia”, the Russian deputy PM noted.

He said Armenia has very limited transportation communication opportunities with the outside world, which obstructs the economic development and negatively affects the migration processes and doesn’t allow Armenia to fully reveal its potential.

“The transportation unblocking in the region is important for Russia, the Eurasian Economic Union and all neighboring countries. At the same time, Armenia will not only turn into a major international transportation hub connecting the Iranian ports of the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea ports, as well as Russian ports in the Baltic and the Pacific, but also it will be able to launch its own production because there will be a chance to enter into new markets, and the factors limiting the exports from the country will be left in the past. Such opportunities have never opened in the modern history, and undoubtedly, Armenia and Azerbaijan will be the main beneficiaries in this process. Russia helps them and other countries of the region in this process”, he said.

He presented the results of the activity of the trilateral working group and stated that when the solutions are found, and Armenia and Azerbaijan decide that they are ready to implement them, then it will be possible to continue the restoration of roads and the resumption of transportation ties.

“The important is to see a good future, and it’s also important that none of them takes such actions now which will further complicate this process”, Alexei Overchuk said.


     

Macron unveils plan to discuss Karabakh peace with Turkish leader

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) issue...

ECHR approves Armenia’s request, says interim measures against Azerbaijan should remain in force

In reply to the Armenian Government’s request on the protection of rights of six prisoners of war captured...

Karen Shahramanyan appointed Chief of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President

On June 10 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Karen Shahramanyan...

Status of Nagorno Karabakh has yet to be agreed – Russian FM

The status of Nagorno Karabakh should be agreed upon with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group...

Russian, French and German FMs discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in Nagorno Karabakh

The Foreign Ministers of Russia, France and Germany - Sergei Lavrov, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas,...

Armenia’s Permanent Representative to UN elected as Chair of UNGA Budgetary and Administrative Committee

On 7 June, during the Plenary of the United Nations General Assembly, the Permanent Representative of...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Exhibition-fair entitled "The Goods of Artsakh" held in Yerevan

On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...

The construction of a new residential district launched in Stepanakert

The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...

Programs are being implemented in Artsakh to develop high-value agriculture

The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.

National Geographic adds 5th ocean to world map

National Geographic announced Tuesday that it is officially recognizing the body of water surrounding the Antarctic as the Earth's fifth ocean: the Southern Ocean, NBC News reported.

The school of the Ivanyan community being renovated

Renovation works are being carried out in the school of the Ivanyan community, the Askeran region o9f...

Search operations for the remains of Armenian soldiers killed in war continue Friday

The rescuers of Artsakh continue the search operations for the bodies of fallen or missing servicemen...

95 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

95 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

107 families resettled in Askeran. Mayor

All the residents of Askeran have returned after the war.

76 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

76 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

73 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

73 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall continues in the Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) regions of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today.

Armenia MOD: Disoriented, captured soldier is in Stepanakert

Private Artur Katanyan, a contract soldier of Armenia who was disoriented on the terrain due to fog and...

Armenian serviceman appears in territory under Azerbaijani control due to fog

Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces A. Katanyan, disoriented due to fog on June 8, has found himself...

Azerbaijan state prosecutor demands sentencing Lebanese Armenian Euljekjian to 20 years in prison

In the capital Baku, the Azerbaijani state prosecutor demanded to sentence Lebanese Armenian Vicken Euljekjian—who...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall...

Artsakh President signs decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed today the decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization,...

Azerbaijan attempts to carry out engineering works at border – Armenia defense ministry

On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again tried to carry out engineering works at the...

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Biden administration to buy 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to donate to the world

Military plane crashes near Myanmar's Mandalay, killing 12

Lavrov: Turkey, Iran interests are considered when discussing unblocking of regional communications

US to continue to look at possible suspension of aid to Azerbaijan

