An event dedicated to the memory of Monte Melkonyan held at the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography

On June 11, a lecture and a film screening dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the death of the national hero Monte Melkonyan was held at the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with ''Artsakhpress'', Zhanna Arstamyan, Director of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography, said that the museum has a corner dedicated to Monte Melkonyan's life and activities.

During the Artsakh Liberation Struggle, the Armenian people have made many sacrifices, many heroes. We respect and we will worship our heroes until the end of our lives. But I must single out Monte Melkonyan for his heroic activity, for being a worthy son of the Armenian people.

Zhanna Arstamyan believes that in this difficult period for Homeland, ''the modern-day Montes'' will give new dawns to the long-suffering and mourning nation.