The rescuers of Artsakh continue the search operations for the bodies of fallen or missing servicemen in Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the State Emergency Service informs.

June 11, 2021, 11:44 Search operations for the remains of Armenian soldiers killed in war continue Friday

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The service will provide additional information about the results.

So far, a total of 1567 bodies have been retrieved from battle zones.