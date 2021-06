Renovation works are being carried out in the school of the Ivanyan community, the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh.

June 11, 2021, 11:21 The school of the Ivanyan community being renovated

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, informed "Artsakhpress".



She added that the works are carried out under the auspices of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.



The contractor is "CHARLES BUILDING" LLC.