95 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

95 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 223,555, the ministry of healthcare reports.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Four more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,482 cases.

141 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 214,998.

The number of active cases is 2983.