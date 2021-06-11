95 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

95 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 223,555, the ministry of healthcare reports.
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) issue and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border standoff with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Tukey.
In reply to the Armenian Government’s request on the protection of rights of six prisoners of war captured...
On June 10 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Karen Shahramanyan...
The status of Nagorno Karabakh should be agreed upon with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group...
The Foreign Ministers of Russia, France and Germany - Sergei Lavrov, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas,...
On 7 June, during the Plenary of the United Nations General Assembly, the Permanent Representative of...
Turkey and France can jointly contribute to ensure lasting peace in the South Caucasus. The statement...
World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...
World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...
The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...
The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.
National Geographic announced Tuesday that it is officially recognizing the body of water surrounding the Antarctic as the Earth's fifth ocean: the Southern Ocean, NBC News reported.
95 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
All the residents of Askeran have returned after the war.
76 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
73 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
After the war, all the residents of Spitakashen community of Martuni region returned to the village....
The Jerusalem Joint Commission will provide funds for the reconstruction of a kindergarten in Artsakh’s...
The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall continues in the Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) regions of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today.
Private Artur Katanyan, a contract soldier of Armenia who was disoriented on the terrain due to fog and...
Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces A. Katanyan, disoriented due to fog on June 8, has found himself...
In the capital Baku, the Azerbaijani state prosecutor demanded to sentence Lebanese Armenian Vicken Euljekjian—who...
The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed today the decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization,...
On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again tried to carry out engineering works at the...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
