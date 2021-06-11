Macron unveils plan to discuss Karabakh peace with Turkish leader

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) issue and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border standoff with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Tukey.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The French leader said he intends to meet with his Turkish counterpart ahead of the upcoming NATO summit scheduled for June 14.

“We will talk about Syria, Libya, Karabakh and the [border] conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” as Tert.am informs, TASS.ru quoted him as telling journalists in Paris.