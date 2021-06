The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall continues in the Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) regions of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh reported that it will provide further information about the results.