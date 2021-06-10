Artsakhpress

107 families resettled in Askeran. Mayor

All the residents of Askeran have returned after the war.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of Askeran Hayk Shamiryan told "Artsakhpress".

According to him, the residents have already started living their normal daily life. The city suffered losses due to the war. 107 families with 438 people have resettled in Askeran after the war. Another 7 houses will be renovated for the displaced families.

"Since December 1, 2020, the city school has been reopened. It has 407 students, 83 of them are children from displaced families. The kindergarten was reopened on December 1. 80 children attend the kindergarten. We have a functioning hospital, a club, an event hall, which are in a bad condition. The municipality building is renovated. It was put into operation in 2009. The city is gasified, provided with electricity, round-the-clock water supply, "the mayor said.


     

Karen Shahramanyan appointed Chief of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President

On June 10 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Karen Shahramanyan Chief of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President, resigning from the post of chairman of the Cadastre and State Property Management Committee.

Armenia MOD: Disoriented, captured soldier is in Stepanakert

Private Artur Katanyan, a contract soldier of Armenia who was disoriented on the terrain due to fog and found himself in an area under Azerbaijani control on Tuesday morning, has been returned to the Armenian side early Wednesday morning of June 9 and is in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

