All the residents of Askeran have returned after the war.

June 10, 2021, 12:55 107 families resettled in Askeran. Mayor

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of Askeran Hayk Shamiryan told "Artsakhpress".

According to him, the residents have already started living their normal daily life. The city suffered losses due to the war. 107 families with 438 people have resettled in Askeran after the war. Another 7 houses will be renovated for the displaced families.

"Since December 1, 2020, the city school has been reopened. It has 407 students, 83 of them are children from displaced families. The kindergarten was reopened on December 1. 80 children attend the kindergarten. We have a functioning hospital, a club, an event hall, which are in a bad condition. The municipality building is renovated. It was put into operation in 2009. The city is gasified, provided with electricity, round-the-clock water supply, "the mayor said.