Karen Shahramanyan appointed Chief of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President

On June 10 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Karen Shahramanyan Chief of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President, resigning from the post of chairman of the Cadastre and State Property Management Committee.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the same day, the head of state introduced the newly appointed head to the staff.

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan partook at the meeting.