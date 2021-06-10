Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Biden administration to buy 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to donate to the world

The Biden administration is buying 500 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to donate to the world as the United States dramatically increases its efforts to help vaccinate more of the global population, The Washington Post reports, citing sources familiar with the plans said Wednesday.

Biden administration to buy 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to donate to the world

Biden administration to buy 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to donate to the world

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The first 200 million doses will be distributed this year, with the subsequent 300 million shared in the first half of next year. The doses will be distributed by Covax, the World Health Organization-backed initiative to share doses around the globe, and they will be targeted at low- and middle-income countries. Pfizer is selling the doses to the United States at a “not-for-profit” price, according to the people familiar with the deal, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details that were not yet public.

President Biden is slated to announce the plan this week at the Group of Seven meeting in Britain, where he is expected to be joined by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. The deal comes amid growing calls for the United States and other rich countries to play a more substantial role in boosting the global supply of coronavirus vaccines.

The White House and Pfizer declined to comment, but the president hinted he would be announcing his global plan as he boarded Air Force One to Britain on Wednesday.

“I have one, and I’ll be announcing it,” he told reporters.

Many public health experts and advocacy groups cheered the news of the White House’s deal with Pfizer, saying US leadership on the issue will be critical to vaccinating the world — even if much remains to be done.

“It’s an extraordinary development,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, adding that the announcement “sends a profound signal in terms of U.S. commitment to global health security and willingness to help end this pandemic for the world and the United States.”


     

Politics

Status of Nagorno Karabakh has yet to be agreed – Russian FM

The status of Nagorno Karabakh should be agreed upon with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – Russia, US and France, but at the moment the important is to return the peaceful life to region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

All news from section

Russian, French and German FMs discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in Nagorno Karabakh

The Foreign Ministers of Russia, France and Germany - Sergei Lavrov, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas,...

Armenia’s Permanent Representative to UN elected as Chair of UNGA Budgetary and Administrative Committee

On 7 June, during the Plenary of the United Nations General Assembly, the Permanent Representative of...

Turkey FM claims Armenians "have taken Turkish-French relations hostage"

Turkey and France can jointly contribute to ensure lasting peace in the South Caucasus. The statement...

Ombudsman: Azerbaijani forces threaten Armenian villagers in Gegharkunik

The Azerbaijani troops are illegally stopping villagers in the pastures located in the vicinity of the...

ECHR hasn’t accepted Azerbaijan’s application against Armenia as a new and separate case

On 3 June 2021 the Armenian Government was informed that on 1 and 2 June 2021 the Government of Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijan instrumentalizes captured people as political hostages and tools to pursue other goals – Armenia MFA

Armenia’s foreign ministry has issued a statement regarding the criminal prosecution against the Armenian...

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Exhibition-fair entitled "The Goods of Artsakh" held in Yerevan

On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...

The construction of a new residential district launched in Stepanakert

The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...

Programs are being implemented in Artsakh to develop high-value agriculture

The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.

Society

73 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

73 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 223,285, the ministry of healthcare reports.

All news from section

Spitakashen ready to accept settlers. Community Leader

After the war, all the residents of Spitakashen community of Martuni region returned to the village....

Jerusalem Joint Commission to provide funds for reconstruction of kindergarten in Artsakh

The Jerusalem Joint Commission will provide funds for the reconstruction of a kindergarten in Artsakh’s...

Search operations for the remains of the fallen servicemen continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the remains of the fallen servicemen continues on Monday in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School organized an Open Doors Day

On June 7, the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School organized an Open Doors Day.

Liturgy presided over by His Holiness Garegin II was served in Stepanakert

On June 6, presided over by His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians,...

A new residential district being built in the community of Ivanyan, Artsakh Republic

The construction works of the new residential district in the Ivanyan community of the Askeran region...

Military

Armenia MOD: Disoriented, captured soldier is in Stepanakert

Private Artur Katanyan, a contract soldier of Armenia who was disoriented on the terrain due to fog and found himself in an area under Azerbaijani control on Tuesday morning, has been returned to the Armenian side early Wednesday morning of June 9 and is in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

All news from section

Armenian serviceman appears in territory under Azerbaijani control due to fog

Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces A. Katanyan, disoriented due to fog on June 8, has found himself...

Azerbaijan state prosecutor demands sentencing Lebanese Armenian Euljekjian to 20 years in prison

In the capital Baku, the Azerbaijani state prosecutor demanded to sentence Lebanese Armenian Vicken Euljekjian—who...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall...

Artsakh President signs decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed today the decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization,...

Azerbaijan attempts to carry out engineering works at border – Armenia defense ministry

On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again tried to carry out engineering works at the...

CSTO Countries to Carry out Thunderbolt-2021 Drills in Armenia with Involvement of Armored Vehicles, Aviation

“Thunderbolt-2021” special drills will be conducted in the territory of Armenia in 2021 with the...

Biden administration to buy 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to donate to the world
Military plane crashes near Myanmar's Mandalay, killing 12
Status of Nagorno Karabakh has yet to be agreed – Russian FM
Lavrov: Turkey, Iran interests are considered when discussing unblocking of regional communications
US to continue to look at possible suspension of aid to Azerbaijan
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
Doors Open Day Organized at Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

All news from section

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Sport

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

All news from section

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

All news from section

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

Biden administration to buy 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to donate to the world

All news from section

Military plane crashes near Myanmar's Mandalay, killing 12

Lavrov: Turkey, Iran interests are considered when discussing unblocking of regional communications

US to continue to look at possible suspension of aid to Azerbaijan

Most Read

month

week

day

Search