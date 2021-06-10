76 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

76 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 223,460, the ministry of healthcare reports.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: 167 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 214,857.

Four more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,478 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,092 now.

The number of active cases is 3033.