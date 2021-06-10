76 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

76 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 223,460, the ministry of healthcare reports.
The status of Nagorno Karabakh should be agreed upon with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – Russia, US and France, but at the moment the important is to return the peaceful life to region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
The Foreign Ministers of Russia, France and Germany - Sergei Lavrov, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas,...
On 7 June, during the Plenary of the United Nations General Assembly, the Permanent Representative of...
Turkey and France can jointly contribute to ensure lasting peace in the South Caucasus. The statement...
The Azerbaijani troops are illegally stopping villagers in the pastures located in the vicinity of the...
On 3 June 2021 the Armenian Government was informed that on 1 and 2 June 2021 the Government of Azerbaijan...
Armenia’s foreign ministry has issued a statement regarding the criminal prosecution against the Armenian...
World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...
World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...
The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...
The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.
73 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
After the war, all the residents of Spitakashen community of Martuni region returned to the village....
The Jerusalem Joint Commission will provide funds for the reconstruction of a kindergarten in Artsakh’s...
The search operations for the remains of the fallen servicemen continues on Monday in the Varanda (Fizuli)...
On June 7, the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School organized an Open Doors Day.
On June 6, presided over by His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians,...
Private Artur Katanyan, a contract soldier of Armenia who was disoriented on the terrain due to fog and found himself in an area under Azerbaijani control on Tuesday morning, has been returned to the Armenian side early Wednesday morning of June 9 and is in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces A. Katanyan, disoriented due to fog on June 8, has found himself...
In the capital Baku, the Azerbaijani state prosecutor demanded to sentence Lebanese Armenian Vicken Euljekjian—who...
The search for the remains of servicemen considered killed or missing during the hostilities last fall...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed today the decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization,...
On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again tried to carry out engineering works at the...
“Thunderbolt-2021” special drills will be conducted in the territory of Armenia in 2021 with the...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
