A military plane crashed on Thursday near Myanmar's second-biggest city of Mandalay, killing 12 people, Reuters reports citing the city's fire service.

June 10, 2021, 10:08 Military plane crashes near Myanmar's Mandalay, killing 12

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The plane was flying from the capital Naypyidaw to the town of Pyin Oo Lwin and was coming in to land when it crashed about 300 metres (984 ft) from a steel plant, the military-owned Myawaddy television station reported.

The plane was carrying six military personnel and also monks who were due to attend a ceremony at a Buddhist monastery, other media reports said.

There were no reports of casualties among people on the ground.

The pilot and one passenger survived and were taken to a military hospital, according to a resident and posting by a community group.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the crash. Myanmar has long had a poor air safety record.