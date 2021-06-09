Status of Nagorno Karabakh has yet to be agreed – Russian FM

The status of Nagorno Karabakh should be agreed upon with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – Russia, US and France, but at the moment the important is to return the peaceful life to region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I understand that many people are now talking about the fact that the status of Nagorno Karabakh remains unresolved. It should be finally agreed with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group, which, at this stage, maybe should focus not on the status issue, but should contribute to the strengthening of trust, solution of humanitarian issues so that Armenians and Azerbaijanis will again live together in security and economic welfare”, the Russian FM said.

He expressed confidence that in this case there will be a situation in several years that the status of Nagorno Karabakh will be resolved much easier.