Private Artur Katanyan, a contract soldier of Armenia who was disoriented on the terrain due to fog and found himself in an area under Azerbaijani control on Tuesday morning, has been returned to the Armenian side early Wednesday morning of June 9 and is in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

June 9, 2021, 09:17 Armenia MOD: Disoriented, captured soldier is in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: To note, Goris city deputy mayor Menua Hovsepyan had told NEWS.am late Tuesday night that this lost and captured Armenian soldier had been returned.