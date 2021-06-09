US to continue to look at possible suspension of aid to Azerbaijan

The United States will continue to take a look at the appropriateness of providing any, including military aid to Azerbaijan, given the maintenance of tension in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during the June 8th Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez said he was disappointed that the Biden Administration green-lighted the Section 907 waiver renewal despite Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno Karabakh.

“Now, after the 907 waiver, interfering with the actual territorial sovereignty of Armenia in the border issue, not releasing the actual prisoners of the conflict in violation of international law – I mean, I think that they [Azerbaijan] can act with impunity and I think when we waived it [Section 907], we gave them that green-light”, Menendez said, reported by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

In response, Secretary Blinken said: “We have to continue to take a look at this. I have been working actively on this particularly, getting the return of the prisoners, getting engaged in an actual process discussion negotiation over an actual resolution and working on those things, and it was my hope that we would get a little bit of traction. But I think we have to continue to look at this and re-look at this in the future”.