Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces A. Katanyan, disoriented due to fog on June 8, has found himself in the territory under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the defense ministry of Armenia informs.

June 8, 2021, 15:09 Armenian serviceman appears in territory under Azerbaijani control due to fog

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani MOD statement that Katanyan is a "saboteur" does not correspond to reality.