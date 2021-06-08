Azerbaijan state prosecutor demands sentencing Lebanese Armenian Euljekjian to 20 years in prison

In the capital Baku, the Azerbaijani state prosecutor demanded to sentence Lebanese Armenian Vicken Euljekjian—who is being held illegally in Azerbaijan—to 20 years in prison, news.am informs, citing Sputnik Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: In Azerbaijan, he was charged with "mercenary activity," "terrorism," and "illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan."

The next respective court hearing will be held on Friday.