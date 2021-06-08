Russian, French and German FMs discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in Nagorno Karabakh

The Foreign Ministers of Russia, France and Germany - Sergei Lavrov, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas, held a telephone conversation on June 7, during which, among many other issues, they also discussed the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as the implementation of the statements by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “They noted the importance of unfailingly complying with the ceasefire regime and the need to resolve any disagreements by political and diplomatic means. The ministers reaffirmed the role of the OSCE’s Minsk Group during the negotiating process between Azerbaijan and Armenia”, the statement says.

The Russian side noted that any involvement of international organizations to the process is only possible with the consent of Baku and Yerevan.