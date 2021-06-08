World oil prices falling

June 8, 2021 09:58

Armenia’s Permanent Representative to UN elected as Chair of UNGA Budgetary and Administrative Committee

On 7 June, during the Plenary of the United Nations General Assembly, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN Mher Margaryan was unanimously elected as a Chair of the Administrative and Budgetary Committee, one of the six main committees of the UN General Assembly, for the 76th session of the UNGA, the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN reports.