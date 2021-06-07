Jerusalem Joint Commission to provide funds for reconstruction of kindergarten in Artsakh

The Jerusalem Joint Commission will provide funds for the reconstruction of a kindergarten in Artsakh’s village of Knushinak in Martuni region, Chairman of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Koryun Baghdasaryan said on Facebook.
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The village has 660 residents. After the completion of the works 50 children in the village will have an opportunity to visit a renovated kindergarten”, he said.