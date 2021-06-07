Artsakhpress

Society

Jerusalem Joint Commission to provide funds for reconstruction of kindergarten in Artsakh

The Jerusalem Joint Commission will provide funds for the reconstruction of a kindergarten in Artsakh’s village of Knushinak in Martuni region, Chairman of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Koryun Baghdasaryan said on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The village has 660 residents. After the completion of the works 50 children in the village will have an opportunity to visit a renovated kindergarten”, he said.


     

Politics

Turkey FM claims Armenians "have taken Turkish-French relations hostage"

Turkey and France can jointly contribute to ensure lasting peace in the South Caucasus. The statement came from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the eve of his visit to France, news.am informs, citing L'Opinion.

Ombudsman: Azerbaijani forces threaten Armenian villagers in Gegharkunik

The Azerbaijani troops are illegally stopping villagers in the pastures located in the vicinity of the...

ECHR hasn’t accepted Azerbaijan’s application against Armenia as a new and separate case

On 3 June 2021 the Armenian Government was informed that on 1 and 2 June 2021 the Government of Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijan instrumentalizes captured people as political hostages and tools to pursue other goals – Armenia MFA

Armenia’s foreign ministry has issued a statement regarding the criminal prosecution against the Armenian...

Resolution calling for release of Armenian POWs to be one of priorities of California Democratic Party in 2021

The resolution introduced by Elected Member of the California Democratic Party Central Committee Elen...

OSCE Secretary General Expresses Full Support to Ongoing Efforts of Minsk Group Co-Chairs

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid has met with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Igor Popov...

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Exhibition-fair entitled "The Goods of Artsakh" held in Yerevan

On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...

The construction of a new residential district launched in Stepanakert

The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...

Programs are being implemented in Artsakh to develop high-value agriculture

The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Society

Spitakashen ready to accept settlers. Community Leader

After the war, all the residents of Spitakashen community of Martuni region returned to the village.

Search operations for the remains of the fallen servicemen continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the remains of the fallen servicemen continues on Monday in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School organized an Open Doors Day

On June 7, the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School organized an Open Doors Day.

Liturgy presided over by His Holiness Garegin II was served in Stepanakert

On June 6, presided over by His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians,...

A new residential district being built in the community of Ivanyan, Artsakh Republic

The construction works of the new residential district in the Ivanyan community of the Askeran region...

72 daily coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia

72 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Military

Artsakh President signs decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed today the decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization, the Presidential Office stated.

Azerbaijan attempts to carry out engineering works at border – Armenia defense ministry

On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again tried to carry out engineering works at the...

CSTO Countries to Carry out Thunderbolt-2021 Drills in Armenia with Involvement of Armored Vehicles, Aviation

“Thunderbolt-2021” special drills will be conducted in the territory of Armenia in 2021 with the...

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance...

Defense ministry denies reports claiming 40 Armenian servicemen crossed Azerbaijan’s border

The Defense Ministry of Armenia has denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according...

Harutyunyan, Shoygu discuss tension on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation Monday with...

MOD dismisses Azerbaijan statement on Armenia army firing toward Nakhchivan

The statement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan about the wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman...

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Videos

Culture

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Sport

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

Russia ready for dialogue with NATO, insists on military experts’ participation

Russia’s Putin signs law to denounce Treaty on Open Skies

G7: Biden calls for nations to boost economies

Nord Stream 2: Zelensky ‘surprised’ and ‘disappointed’ by Biden pipeline move

