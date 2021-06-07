Spitakashen ready to accept settlers. Community Leader

After the war, all the residents of Spitakashen community of Martuni region returned to the village.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Spitakashen community, Armen Khachatryan told "Artsakhpress". According to him, the people of Spitakashen have already started living their normal live. T

''The village had not been damaged during the war. Today a family from Shushi has resettled in the village. About ten more families can also be resettled.

The village school has been reopened since December 2, 2020. The village does not have a kindergarten. There are 45 students in the school. We have an aid station and a club. The community hall building is very old. It needs to be repaired. It is gradually becoming impossible to work in these conditions. The village is gasified, provided with electricity and round-the-clock water supply, ”said the head of the village.

The community has 561.95 hectares of agricultural land. Speaking about the employment of the residents, A. Khachatryan noted that the main directions are cattle breeding and agriculture.