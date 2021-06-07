Search operations for the remains of the fallen servicemen continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the remains of the fallen servicemen continues on Monday in the Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) regions of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), informs the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The service will provide additional information about the results.