On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again tried to carry out engineering works at the border section of Verin Shorzha village of Gegharkunik Province at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Defense Ministry informed.

June 7, 2021, 14:49 Azerbaijan attempts to carry out engineering works at border – Armenia defense ministry

STEPANAKERT , JUNE 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Armenian units undertook actions, demanding to immediately stop these works and remove the engineering equipment, after which these works have stopped and the equipment was removed to the Azerbaijani part of the border”, the statement says.