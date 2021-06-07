On June 7, the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School organized an Open Doors Day.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, every year the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh was implementing a "professional orientation" program. The aim of the program was to acquaint 9th graders of Artsakh schools with the activities of the Shushi's Yeznik Mozyan Vocational College Foundation.

"Unfortunately, this year the program could not be realized for well-known reasons, so we decided to organize an event entitled" Open Doors Day ", which aims to inform Artsakh schoolchildren about the new address, the conditions, educational programs and professional work of the vocational school," Narine Ishkhanyan, the director of the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School, told ''Artsakhhpress'', adding that in the near future they plan to organize such events for the children of the regions, as well.



''After the war, major construction works are being carried out in the Republic, naturally, there is a need for specialists, as a result of which the cooperation between the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School and the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh is getting closer,'' said Narine Ishkhanyan.

''Taking into account the post-war period, this year the cooperation with the vocational school is being implemented with new approaches, ” the Minister of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, Aram Sargsyan, said, adding that the students are actively involved in the reconstruction works being carried out in some communities.



''After some time this cooperation will deepen even more and we will already register new specialists; the fact of having a new manpower,'' he said.

''Recently, after the war, the students' interest towards vocational schools has increased: the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School in Shushi, the University of Technology, and the Arsen Khachatryan Humanities College.

Due to the war, a number of schools of Shushi operate in Stepanakert, and all of us made every possible effort to help restore their educational process. And the vivid example of what I said t is the Shushi's Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School,'' said Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic and added that thanks to the help of the partners, the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of France, as well as the school administration, in the person of the school principal Narine Ishkhanyan, the school operates in the normal way.



The student of Stepankert's N3 School, Georgy Arakelyan, with his classmates, took part in the event.



He said that they liked the school, the conditions and he hoped that after 3 years he will attend the vocational school.



The Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School's students also participated in the 3rd Artsakh War. Unfortunately, ten of them died while defending Homeland.



In the memory of the fallen students, a memorial plaque was unveiled in the vocational school in May.



