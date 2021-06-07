US says it does not want to be in arms race with any country

The United States does not want to compete in the arms race with any country, despite tough competition with China. This was stated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview with Axios information portal, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We don’t want to be in an arms race with Beijing or anyone, but we have very tough competition [with China],” he said.

According to him, in US-China relations there are inimical sides, there are rival sides, there are aspects of cooperation, and in each of these aspects they have huge sources of power, they have their allies and partners, but most importantly, they have themselves, said the US Secretary of State.