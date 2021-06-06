Liturgy presided over by His Holiness Garegin II was served in Stepanakert

On June 6, presided over by His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, a liturgy of was served at the Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, as well as the second and third Presidents of the Artsakh Republic Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, representatives of the executive, legislative bodies and members of the Security Council attended the liturgy.