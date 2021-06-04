On June 4, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan welcomed the delegation led by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II at the Stepanakert Memorial.

June 4, 2021, 15:18 Artsakh Republic President Welcomes Catholicos of All Armenians

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Karekin II has arrived in Artsakh on a patriarchal visit.

President Harutyunyan, Karekin II and Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) President Berge Setrakian, who has arrived in Artsakh with the Catholicos, laid wreaths at the memorial.

Afterwards, in memory of the martyrs for the homeland, a requiem service was held under the leadership of the Catholicos.

Then they visited the Stepanakert military pantheon and laid flowers at the graves of those who died for the homeland.