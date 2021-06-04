There should not be any exaggerated expectations concerning the much-awaited talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden scheduled to take place in Geneva on June 16. Even the beginning of their dialogue is a positive step, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One Russia on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), TASS reported.

June 4, 2021, 17:25 Kremlin spox cautions against having inflated expectations for Putin-Biden summit

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his view, this meeting is "very, very important". However, according to the Kremlin spokesman, "it would be wrong to have any inflated expectations".

"The potential for our disagreements and even some conflicting moments in our bilateral relations is so tremendous that one cannot expect any progress in reaching an understanding. However, sometimes agreeing that we do not agree is useful too," he noted.

In this regard, the two presidents will have an opportunity to discuss an entire range of issues and disagreements that are currently on the agenda, Peskov went on to say. "Each of them will raise those issues that he considers to be of paramount importance for his country. At any rate, even some kind of start for a top-level dialogue is a very positive step, despite the deplorable condition of bilateral relations," he stressed.