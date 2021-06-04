Artsakhpress

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

Renowned Armenian jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan has won two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis for his latest album, he said in a Facebook post on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I am really honored to receive two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis for my latest album The Call Within: “Artist of the Year, International” and “Piano/Keyboard”.

“I would like to thank the organization and jury members at Deutscher Jazzpreis. Also big thank you and congratulations to all the incredibly talented musicians who have been nominated and awarded this year,” the pianist wrote.


     

Ombudsman: Azerbaijani forces threaten Armenian villagers in Gegharkunik

The Azerbaijani troops are illegally stopping villagers in the pastures located in the vicinity of the villages of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province and are demanding explanations from them in regard to which direction they are moving, for what purpose and what they are transporting. The Azerbaijani servicemen are also attempting to conduct illegal searches of the cars and are threatening the population, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan said on Friday.

ECHR hasn’t accepted Azerbaijan’s application against Armenia as a new and separate case

On 3 June 2021 the Armenian Government was informed that on 1 and 2 June 2021 the Government of Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijan instrumentalizes captured people as political hostages and tools to pursue other goals – Armenia MFA

Armenia’s foreign ministry has issued a statement regarding the criminal prosecution against the Armenian...

Resolution calling for release of Armenian POWs to be one of priorities of California Democratic Party in 2021

The resolution introduced by Elected Member of the California Democratic Party Central Committee Elen...

OSCE Secretary General Expresses Full Support to Ongoing Efforts of Minsk Group Co-Chairs

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid has met with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Igor Popov...

Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Syunik province

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin is in Syunik province on a working visit since June 2,...

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress", noting that the building will have two subsidiary buildings with 30 apartments, 22 of which will be two-room and 8 - three-room.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Exhibition-fair entitled "The Goods of Artsakh" held in Yerevan

On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...

The construction of a new residential district launched in Stepanakert

The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...

Programs are being implemented in Artsakh to develop high-value agriculture

The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

A new residential district being built in the community of Ivanyan, Artsakh Republic

The construction works of the new residential district in the Ivanyan community of the Askeran region are in progress.

72 daily coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia

72 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Russian peacekeepers held a humanitarian and medical action in the village of Badara in Nagorno-Karabakh

In the village of Badara in the Askeran district of Nagorno-Karabakh, officers of the Humanitarian Response...

108 daily coronavirus cases reported in Armenia

108 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Catholicos of All Armenians will arrive in Artsakh

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has left for Syunik Province, after which he will travel to Artsakh...

Russian peacekeepers provide psychological assistance to Artsakh people

The Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent (RPC) in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...

Artsakh ombudsman: There is a need to expand capacity of Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center

Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan visited the children of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation...

CSTO Countries to Carry out Thunderbolt-2021 Drills in Armenia with Involvement of Armored Vehicles, Aviation

“Thunderbolt-2021” special drills will be conducted in the territory of Armenia in 2021 with the involvement of aviation and armored vehicles, CSTO spokesperson Vladimir Zaynetdinov reported about it, according to Interfax.

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance...

Defense ministry denies reports claiming 40 Armenian servicemen crossed Azerbaijan’s border

The Defense Ministry of Armenia has denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according...

Harutyunyan, Shoygu discuss tension on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation Monday with...

MOD dismisses Azerbaijan statement on Armenia army firing toward Nakhchivan

The statement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan about the wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman...

Armenia acting MOD leaves for Moscow

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan today left for Moscow, news.am informs.

6 Armenian servicemen taken captive by Azeri military in Gegharkunik Province

6 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by Azerbaijani troops, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Kremlin spox cautions against having inflated expectations for Putin-Biden summit

Putin, Biden may hash over Ukraine at their summit in Geneva

UN Security Council will make a recommendation on the next Secretary-General on June 8

Two Azerbaijan reporters die in landmine explosion in Artsakh’s Karvachar

