On 3 June 2021 the Armenian Government was informed that on 1 and 2 June 2021 the Government of Azerbaijan submitted a new application form and an interim-measure request with the European Court of Human Rights requesting the Armenian Government to provide with the maps of the locations of alleged landmines, the Representative of Armenia before the ECHR reports.

June 4, 2021, 16:47 ECHR hasn’t accepted Azerbaijan’s application against Armenia as a new and separate case

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The European Court has found that the said application should be treated as integral part of the Inter-state application submitted by Azerbaijan in January 2021 and has attached to it. Thus, the European Court has not accepted this application as a new and separate case.

It should be noted that early in May 2021 the Armenian Government submitted an addition to their Inter-State application lodged with the European Court on 1 February 2021 providing the Court with additional evidence and making additional claims.

As for the interim-measure request submitted by Azerbaijan, the European Court has informed the Azerbaijani Government that back on 5 March 2021 the Court had already adopted a decision on the same matter rejecting the Azerbaijani request for being out of scope of Rule 39 of the Rules of Court. The European Court noted that its decision of 5 March 2021 still stands and there is no necessity to reconsider it”, the statement says.