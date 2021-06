The Azerbaijani authorities have reported the death of two reporters as a result of a landmine explosion in the Karvachar region, which has come under the control of the Azerbaijani side as a result of its military aggression against Artsakh, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: In particular, AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov and AzerTac news agency correspondent Mageram Ibrahimov were killed in the explosion.