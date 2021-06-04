UN Security Council will make a recommendation on the next Secretary-General on June 8

The UN Security Council will meet on June 8 to present a recommendation for the next secretary-general and will almost certainly approve the current UN chief, Antonio Guterres, who is the only candidate.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The recommendation of the 15-member council will be sent to the president of the 193-member General Assembly, which must approve a resolution electing the secretary-general, news.am informs, citing AP.

Traditionally, candidates for the highest office in the UN have been nominated by a UN member state, but this is not a requirement in the UN Charter or in a resolution adopted by the General Assembly in 2015, which previously made the largely secret selection of a secretary more open and transparent.

Guterres, the former Portuguese Prime Minister and UN head of refugee affairs, was elected by the assembly in October 2016.