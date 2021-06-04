A new residential district being built in the community of Ivanyan, Artsakh Republic

The construction works of the new residential district in the Ivanyan community of the Askeran region are in progress.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, informed "Artsakhpress".

"The residential district, which will be built according to all modern standards, will have a parking lot, a playground, a sports ground, three pavilions, a building of public significance intended for long-term use (as a trade hall) and a bus stop for public transport.

It will also be provided with external lighting. The total living area is 16003.8 sq.m. According to preliminary data, the district is intended for our compatriots displaced from the Mets Tagher community of the Hadrut region," said Martha Danielyan.