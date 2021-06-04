Artsakhpress

International

Israel defense minister changes tone over Iran nuclear deal during US visit

Israel’s visiting defense minister said Thursday that it will stay engaged as the U.S. tries to return to a nuclear deal with Iran, sidestepping what’s long been an area of open disagreement between the United States and the now-jeopardized government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, AP reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Benny Gantz told reporters before a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Iran’s nuclear program and other actions were an “existential threat” to Israel. “Stopping Iran is certainly a shared strategic need of the United States,” Israel and other countries, Gantz said.

But on a visit that came as an opposition coalition back home tries to end Netanyahu’s 12 years in power, Gantz—unlike Netanyahu—stopped short of openly opposing the Biden administration’s efforts to get the United States back into a deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program, in exchange for relief from sanctions.

Sitting across a table from his U.S. counterpart at the Pentagon, Gantz said, “Our dialogue is so important to ensuring that any deal effectively meets its goal of keeping Iran away from nuclear weapons.”

“Of course, given the scope of the threat, Israel must always make sure that it has the ability to protect itself,” Gantz added.

The Israeli official made clear the change in tone was purposeful. “We will continue this important strategic dialogue in private discussion ... only, not in the media in a provoking way,” he said, calling for “open dialogue behind closed doors.”

Gantz also met with national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.


     

Politics

Resolution calling for release of Armenian POWs to be one of priorities of California Democratic Party in 2021

The resolution introduced by Elected Member of the California Democratic Party Central Committee Elen Asatryan, which calls on the US Congress and the Biden Administration to take actions for the return of Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan, urges to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan and Turkey, will be one of the 13 priorities of the party within the coming year, Elen Asatryan, who is in Armenia these days, said in an interview to Armenpress.

OSCE Secretary General Expresses Full Support to Ongoing Efforts of Minsk Group Co-Chairs

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid has met with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Igor Popov...

Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Syunik province

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin is in Syunik province on a working visit since June 2,...

European Council President calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume negotiations in constructive spirit

In his June 2 meeting with caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and phone call with President...

Artsakh President introduced new State Minister to staff

On June 2, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan introduced the newly-appointed State Minister...

Armenia acting PM arrives in Belgium

An Armenian delegation, led by Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has arrived in Belgium, news.am...

Economy

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress", noting that the building will have two subsidiary buildings with 30 apartments, 22 of which will be two-room and 8 - three-room.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Exhibition-fair entitled "The Goods of Artsakh" held in Yerevan

On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...

The construction of a new residential district launched in Stepanakert

The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...

Programs are being implemented in Artsakh to develop high-value agriculture

The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Russian peacekeepers held a humanitarian and medical action in the village of Badara in Nagorno-Karabakh

In the village of Badara in the Askeran district of Nagorno-Karabakh, officers of the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent organized the transfer of more than 400 kilograms of humanitarian aid delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian public and charitable organizations.

108 daily coronavirus cases reported in Armenia

108 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Catholicos of All Armenians will arrive in Artsakh

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has left for Syunik Province, after which he will travel to Artsakh...

Russian peacekeepers provide psychological assistance to Artsakh people

The Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent (RPC) in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...

Artsakh ombudsman: There is a need to expand capacity of Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center

Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan visited the children of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation...

International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert (Photos)

On June 1, on the initiative of Stepanakert Municipality, a concert program was organized at the Charles...

‘Children are the most sincere and believing in our society’ – Armenian President addresses message

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed a message on the Children’s Rights Protection...

Military

CSTO Countries to Carry out Thunderbolt-2021 Drills in Armenia with Involvement of Armored Vehicles, Aviation

“Thunderbolt-2021” special drills will be conducted in the territory of Armenia in 2021 with the involvement of aviation and armored vehicles, CSTO spokesperson Vladimir Zaynetdinov reported about it, according to Interfax.

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance...

Defense ministry denies reports claiming 40 Armenian servicemen crossed Azerbaijan’s border

The Defense Ministry of Armenia has denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according...

Harutyunyan, Shoygu discuss tension on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation Monday with...

MOD dismisses Azerbaijan statement on Armenia army firing toward Nakhchivan

The statement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan about the wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman...

Armenia acting MOD leaves for Moscow

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan today left for Moscow, news.am informs.

6 Armenian servicemen taken captive by Azeri military in Gegharkunik Province

6 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by Azerbaijani troops, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Culture

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Sport

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

Israel defense minister changes tone over Iran nuclear deal during US visit

Russian manufacturers can produce around 30 mln doses of Sputnik V per month

Iran, CAR stripped of right to vote in UN General Assembly

Russian resumes regular air service with UK from June 2

