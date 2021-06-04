Russian peacekeepers held a humanitarian and medical action in the village of Badara in Nagorno-Karabakh

In the village of Badara in the Askeran district of Nagorno-Karabakh, officers of the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent organized the transfer of more than 400 kilograms of humanitarian aid delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian public and charitable organizations.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian peacekeepers handed over food packages and basic necessities to large families and internally displaced persons.

"Today, we issue clothing items for children, food rations in the form of soup sets for adults, and children's toys are also issued," said Ruslan Ivanov, a representative of the center for humanitarian response.

Also, a field station was deployed in the village to provide qualified medical care to local residents.

"In addition, the personnel of the first special medical unit consisting of three doctors - namely, a surgeon, a general practitioner and an otolaryngologist-arrived with us," he added.

During the medical reception, the doctors of the special purpose unit provided advisory and qualified medical care to 73 residents of the village.