Russian manufacturers can produce about 30 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine per month, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters at the SPIEF, Tass informs.

June 3, 2021, 16:32 Russian manufacturers can produce around 30 mln doses of Sputnik V per month

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russian enterprises can now produce about 30 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine per month," he said. According to the minister, enterprises are ready to cover Russia’s needs for mass vaccination.

To date, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 66 countries with a total population of over 3.2 bln people.

The 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 2-5. The forum’s business program will focus on the global and Russian economies, social issues, and technological development. TASS is the information partner and the official photo hosting agency of the forum.