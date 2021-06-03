The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance with the ceasefire regime on the line of demarcation of the parties in their area of responsibility, as well as ensure the safety of motor transport, transportation of food and various goods along the Lachin corridor, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

June 3, 2021, 15:16 Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Also, as planned, the military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carry out combat training activities, conducting training to repel an attack on an observation post and prevent violations against the civilian population. Upon receiving the signal, the peacekeepers are ready to take up defence in pre-equipped positions in the shortest possible time.

"The task of the observation post is to monitor compliance with the trilateral agreement, monitor compliance with the ceasefire, control the organization of the safety of transit vehicles and the civilian population, as well as the suppression of illegal actions against the civilian population," said the commander of the observation post Elbrus Kesaev.

According toi the source, over the past week, no ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of responsibility of the peacekeeping contingent, no provocative actions against Russian servicemen were noted.

All observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are equipped with Blockpost fortifications designed to protect military personnel from small arms and shrapnel, as well as to conduct circular surveillance of the nearby territory.