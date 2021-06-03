A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress", noting that the building will have two subsidiary buildings with 30 apartments, 22 of which will be two-room and 8 - three-room.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The building will have two ground and one underground floors.

The apartments will meet all modern conditions.

"The first building is planned to be put into operation by the end of the year, and the second -in 2022. The construction of the building is being financed by the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund.

The apartments will be provided to the internally displaced families due to the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh,”said Martha Danielyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh.