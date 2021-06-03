Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Syunik province

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin is in Syunik province on a working visit since June 2, the Russian Embassy said on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Ambassador got acquainted with the service of the Russian and Armenian border guards in the checkpoints deployed in the border section of Goris-Kapan highway (Vorotan, Shurnukh).

Then, Mr. Kopyrkin visited Kapan town where he was welcomed by Mayor Gevorg Parsyan who presented the socio-economic situation, as well as thanked Russia for the participation of border guards in ensuring security in the region.