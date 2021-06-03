Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices going up
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI crude oil futures for July have risen by 0.55 percent to $69.21 a barrel.

And the Brent crude oil futures for August supplies have increased by 0.57 percent to $71.76 a barrel.


     

Politics

Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Syunik province

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin is in Syunik province on a working visit since June 2, the Russian Embassy said on Facebook.

All news from section

European Council President calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume negotiations in constructive spirit

In his June 2 meeting with caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and phone call with President...

Artsakh President introduced new State Minister to staff

On June 2, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan introduced the newly-appointed State Minister...

Armenia acting PM arrives in Belgium

An Armenian delegation, led by Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has arrived in Belgium, news.am...

Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson resigns

Armenia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan informed that she had quitted her duties as the...

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office hopes for diplomatic solution to Armenia-Azerbaijan border crisis

The OSCE stands ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in building confidence with a goal to ease border...

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call for release of all POWs, relocation of troops

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France,...

Economy

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress", noting that the building will have two subsidiary buildings with 30 apartments, 22 of which will be two-room and 8 - three-room.

All news from section

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Exhibition-fair entitled "The Goods of Artsakh" held in Yerevan

On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...

The construction of a new residential district launched in Stepanakert

The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in...

Programs are being implemented in Artsakh to develop high-value agriculture

The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

108 daily coronavirus cases reported in Armenia

108 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 222,978, the ministry of healthcare reports.

All news from section

Catholicos of All Armenians will arrive in Artsakh

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has left for Syunik Province, after which he will travel to Artsakh...

Russian peacekeepers provide psychological assistance to Artsakh people

The Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent (RPC) in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...

Artsakh ombudsman: There is a need to expand capacity of Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center

Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan visited the children of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation...

International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert (Photos)

On June 1, on the initiative of Stepanakert Municipality, a concert program was organized at the Charles...

‘Children are the most sincere and believing in our society’ – Armenian President addresses message

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed a message on the Children’s Rights Protection...

34 daily coronavirus cases reported in Armenia

34 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Military

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to perform tasks to monitor compliance with the ceasefire regime on the line of demarcation of the parties in their area of responsibility, as well as ensure the safety of motor transport, transportation of food and various goods along the Lachin corridor, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

All news from section

Defense ministry denies reports claiming 40 Armenian servicemen crossed Azerbaijan’s border

The Defense Ministry of Armenia has denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according...

Harutyunyan, Shoygu discuss tension on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation Monday with...

MOD dismisses Azerbaijan statement on Armenia army firing toward Nakhchivan

The statement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan about the wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman...

Armenia acting MOD leaves for Moscow

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan today left for Moscow, news.am informs.

6 Armenian servicemen taken captive by Azeri military in Gegharkunik Province

6 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by Azerbaijani troops, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenian Armed Forces Didn't Fire any Shots in the Direction of Azerbaijan: Armenia's MOD

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense statement...

Russian manufacturers can produce around 30 mln doses of Sputnik V per month
Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh
A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert
Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Syunik province
World oil prices going up
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Sport

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

All news from section

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

All news from section

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

Russian manufacturers can produce around 30 mln doses of Sputnik V per month

All news from section

Iran, CAR stripped of right to vote in UN General Assembly

Russian resumes regular air service with UK from June 2

China to allow couples to have three children

Most Read

month

week

day

Search