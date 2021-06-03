Catholicos of All Armenians will arrive in Artsakh

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has left for Syunik Province, after which he will travel to Artsakh on a patriarchal visit, the Information Services of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin informed.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: He was accompanied by clergymen and President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Perch Sedrakian.

During the visit in Syunik the Catholicos of All Armenians will hold a Republican wish ceremony at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Goris town.

Garegin II will also deliver a prayer for the memory of fallen heroes at the military pantheon.

A visit to Shurnukh community is also scheduled.