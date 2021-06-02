On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities of Stepanakert and Yerevan, in the capital of the Republic of Armenia organized an exhibition-fair entitled "The Goods of Artsakh".

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress”, noting that the ministry ensured the participation of the economic entities operating in the sphere of processing industry in Artsakh.

Samples of Artsakh handmade works were presented at the event.

According to the participants, the visitors paid special attention to the pavilion where booklets about the tourist resorts of Artsakh were presented.

The Minister of Economy of the Republic of Artsakh Armen Tovmasyan, representatives of the ministry and others were present at the exhibition-fair.