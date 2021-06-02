Artsakh President introduced new State Minister to staff

On June 2, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan introduced the newly-appointed State Minister Artak Beglaryan to the Cabinet members and the staff, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arayik Harutyunyan thanked former State Minister Grigory Martiroyan for the work done.

Artak Beglaryan will coordinate the activity of labor, healthcare, justice, education ministries, as well as the process of legislative reforms envisaged by the Constitution.