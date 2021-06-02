The Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent (RPC) in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) continues to operate a reception point for citizens and a hotline for providing humanitarian and psychological assistance, as well as collecting information for searching for missing servicemen, helping with employment and other problematic issues.

June 2, 2021, 15:17 Russian peacekeepers provide psychological assistance to Artsakh people

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Every day, about 15 people turn to the reception point for help, including by calling the hotline, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The most acute problems remain the search for missing persons, the restoration of houses destroyed during the shelling, the return of property, as well as psychological assistance to refugees and relatives who have lost family members.

Also, the officers of the RPC Humanitarian Response Center regularly provide targeted humanitarian assistance on behalf of charitable foundations.