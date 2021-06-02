Artsakh ombudsman: There is a need to expand capacity of Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center

Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan visited the children of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert and participated in an event organized for them on International Children's Day celebrated on June 1.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I was glad to see that the center does everything within its capabilities for the physical, mental and psychological development of children, giving them the opportunity to live a full, healthy and happy life,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The center not only provides physiotherapy, speech therapy, painting, ceramics, wood carving, pottery, music, sports services, it also carries out the most important mission of integrating children with physical or mental disabilities into society.

“Professionals work to identify the individual abilities of each child, to stimulate them, to give them self-confidence and independence in order to achieve success on their own.

“There is a need to expand the capacity of the center, which is due to the increase in the number of people in need of rehabilitation services after the war.

“We expect the support of both our compatriots in the Diaspora and international humanitarian organizations to expand the capacity of the center,” Stepanyan said.