On June 1, a final concert was held at the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace with the participation of the "Little Singers of Armenia" choir and choirs operating in Artsakh.

June 2, 2021, 09:26 The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the event was organized with the support of the Ministry of Education Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and Converse Bank.

Prof. Tigran Hekekyan, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the choir ''Little Singers of Armenia'', made an opening speech.

"When I came to Artsakh, I met the wonderful children of Stepanakert, I worked with them, at first I saw their pale and sad faces but at the end- their bright eyes. Then I realized that we are on the right track, "said Tigran Hekekyan and added that everyone loves Artsakh so much and they are so worried about the people of Artsakh that they seem confused and do not know what to do.

"We have brought with us the love of all Armenians for Artsakh," he said.