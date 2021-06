An Armenian delegation, led by Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has arrived in Belgium, news.am informs.

June 2, 2021, 09:05 Armenia acting PM arrives in Belgium

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: On Wednesday, in Brussels, Pashinyan will meet with European Council President Charles Michel, as well as Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

On Tuesday, Nikol Pashinyan was in France, where he met with President Emanuel Macron, National Assembly speaker Richard Ferrand, and Senate speaker Gerard Larcher.