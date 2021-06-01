International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert (Photos)

On June 1, on the initiative of Stepanakert Municipality, a concert was organized at the Charles Aznavour Cultural Center on the occasion of the International Children's Day.

As "Artsakhpress" reports, at the beginning of the event, the children participating in the concert made an appeal for peace addressed to the UN, the leaders of all countries and all children, and then signed on the symbolic stand.

During the event, the children performed dances and songs. "All cultural centers of Stepanakert, which operate under the auspices of the municipality, are included in the event. The theme of the event is one: Artsakh wants peace, despite the fact that the soul of the people of Artsakh is restless; we want to bring joy and happiness to our children in any situation, "said Karine Harutyunyan, Head of the Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism Department of the Stepanakert Municipality.

At the end of the event, all the children received presents.