Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

China to allow couples to have three children

China will allow all couples to have a third child in a bid to arrest the shrinking birthrate and aging population that are risks to the country’s long-term economic prospects, Bloomberg reports.

China to allow couples to have three children

China to allow couples to have three children

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Allowing every couple to have three children and implementing related support policies will help improve the population’s structure,” the Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a Politburo meeting held Monday. It wasn’t clear when the move would take effect, although the meeting was to discuss major policy measures to be implemented in the five-year period which started this year, according to Xinhua.

China has been gradually reforming its stringent birth policy that limited most families for many years to only having a single child, with a second child allowed since 2016. However, that did little to reverse the declining birthrate and further relaxation of the limits is unlikely to lead to a sustained increase.

The country currently has over 1.4 billion people.


     

Politics

Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson resigns

Armenia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan informed that she had quitted her duties as the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry.

All news from section

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office hopes for diplomatic solution to Armenia-Azerbaijan border crisis

The OSCE stands ready to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in building confidence with a goal to ease border...

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call for release of all POWs, relocation of troops

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France,...

EU Foreign Affairs Ministers to visit Armenia

EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will visit the three counties of the South Caucasus – Armenia, Georgia...

Artsakh President pays tribute at Stepanakert memorial and Shushi Tank-Monument

Artsakh RepublicPresident Arayik Harutyunyan on Friday paid tribute at the Stepanakert City Memorial...

US Senator Bob Menendez condemns capture of Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces

US Senator Bob Menendez condemned the capture of six Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces on May...

Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenian territory is despicable. US Congresswoman

The United States must freeze all military aid to Azerbaijan, Congresswoman Jackie Speier said on Twitter....

Economy

The construction of a new residential district launched in Stepanakert

The construction of a new district has launched in Stepanakert. 3 apartment buildings will be built in the district.

All news from section

Programs are being implemented in Artsakh to develop high-value agriculture

The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic has imported "phlegm" heifers from Austria.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.68/$1 in...

Armenian-Iranian business forum held in Tehran

An Armenian-Iranian business forum took place in Tehran at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce during the...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.04/$1 in...

Society

‘Children are the most sincere and believing in our society’ – Armenian President addresses message

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed a message on the Children’s Rights Protection Day, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

34 daily coronavirus cases reported in Armenia

34 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 469,000 in past day - WHO

More than 469,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the...

Armenian Church commemorates St. Hripsime and her companions

The Armenian Apostolic Church pays tribute to St. Hripsime and her companions on Monday, May 31, Qahana.am...

2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

New Kindergarten to be opened in Stepanakert

On the initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, a kindergarten will be established...

140 daily coronavirus cases reported in Armenia

140 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Military

Harutyunyan, Shoygu discuss tension on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation Monday with the Minister of Defense of Russia, Sergey Shoygu.

All news from section

MOD dismisses Azerbaijan statement on Armenia army firing toward Nakhchivan

The statement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan about the wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman...

Armenia acting MOD leaves for Moscow

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan today left for Moscow, news.am informs.

6 Armenian servicemen taken captive by Azeri military in Gegharkunik Province

6 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by Azerbaijani troops, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenian Armed Forces Didn't Fire any Shots in the Direction of Azerbaijan: Armenia's MOD

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense statement...

Armenia MOD: Soldier killed during shootings from Azerbaijani side in Verin Shorzha

An Armenian serviceman was killed on May 25 near the border with Azerbaijan.

Armenia MOD: Conscript dies in road accident

A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored...

Russian resumes regular air service with UK from June 2
‘Children are the most sincere and believing in our society’ – Armenian President addresses message
China to allow couples to have three children
Lavrov says Russia is ready to resume dialogue with NATO
Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson resigns
more news

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
New Guinness record set in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
The bust of Charles Aznavour opened in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Athletics Championship held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
Shooting Competition held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Monument Watch: Academics join forces to save Armenian heritage in Artsakh from Azeri destruction

All news from section

Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed in Stepanakert on May 9

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Sport

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

All news from section

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Mkhitaryan to leave Roma because of Mourinho

Aronian finishes fourth in New in Chess Classic

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

All news from section

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

Russian resumes regular air service with UK from June 2

All news from section

China to allow couples to have three children

Lavrov says Russia is ready to resume dialogue with NATO

Ryanair plane makes emergency landing in Berlin after bomb threat

Most Read

month

week

day

Search